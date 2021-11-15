Sultan slams double ton in Ruby Colt's victory

Riding on Sultan Ahmed's double century knock, Ruby Colts drubbed Qidwai Cricket Club by huge margin of 214 runs in Guzder League 'B' Division Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) at Kalamna ground here on Monday.

Batting first Ruby Colts amassed a huge total of 365 all out in 50 overs. After the early departure of top order batsmen Ahmed took the charge and sent rival bowlers on leather hunt. He slammed 200 in 121 balls hitting 23 boundaries and 11 sixes. He received good support from Shashank Manwatkar who hit 76-ball 86 with the help of 11 boundaries and one six. Both made 260 run partnership for fifth wicket.

For Qidwai, Chakreshwar Musale claimed six wickets conceding 47 runs.

In reply, Qidwai lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for a paltry 151 in 31 overs. Only Sugat Lahre (30) and Harvinder Singh (24) showed some resistance.

For Ruby, Sanath Nagarkar claimed three wickets for 35 runs whereas Dharmendra Thakur and Govind Pandey got two each.

In another match, Nagpur Gynkhana recorded a seven-wicket victory over Mahal Cricket Club.

Batting first Mahal CC scored 139 all out in 35.2 overs. Pushkar Agase missed the half-century by just one run. Nihal Thawkar (28) and Sachin Gosavi (21) were other scorers.

For Nagpur Gymkhana, Rounak Sharma ripped through the opposition batting line up and claimed six wickets for 31 runs. Ashwin Shrikhannde got two for 29.

In reply, Soham Pathak played a match-winning unbeaten century knock (102, 40b 9x4, 8x6) as Nagpur Gymkhana achieved the target losing just three wickets. Neermal Sherkar remained not out on 19.

Modern cricket Academy (MCA) thrashed Reshimbagh Krida Mandal by 157 run at Gurrunanak Pharmacy College ground.

Batting first MCA piled up 370 for nine in 50 overs. Vrushabh Arsade played a century knock of 175 in 112 balls hitting 14 boundaries and ten sixes. Santosh Ade (50, 39b, 7x4, 2x6) also batted well.In reply, Reshimbagh were all out for 213 runs in 40.5 overs.