Swimming trials for nationals today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 24, 2021 07:55 PM2021-09-24T19:55:02+5:302021-09-24T19:55:02+5:30
from October 24-30. The state trials will be conducted at Deccan Gymkhana Swimming Pool, Pune from September 25. On ...
from October 24-30.
The state trials will be conducted at Deccan Gymkhana Swimming
Pool, Pune from September 25. On 25th and 26th, trials will
be held for senior men and women; on next three days from
Sept 27-29, trials will be conducted for junior and sub-junior swimmers. Apart from swimming events, teams for water
polo will also be selected during the trials. All interested swimmers, trainers, parents, schools, colleges of the district must contact the secretary of Nagpur District Amateur Swimming Association Dr
Sambhaji Bhosale informs Dr Jaiprakash Duble, president of the
