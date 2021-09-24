Swimming trials for nationals today

from October 24-30.

The state trials will be conducted at Deccan Gymkhana Swimming

Pool, Pune from September 25. On 25th and 26th, trials will

be held for senior men and women; on next three days from

Sept 27-29, trials will be conducted for junior and sub-junior swimmers. Apart from swimming events, teams for water

polo will also be selected during the trials. All interested swimmers, trainers, parents, schools, colleges of the district must contact the secretary of Nagpur District Amateur Swimming Association Dr

Sambhaji Bhosale informs Dr Jaiprakash Duble, president of the

association, through a press release.