'Synthetic track will help to produce medal winning athletes'

Nagpur, July25

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the RTM Nagpur university's new synthetic track will help to produce international medal-winning athletes in the future.

He was speaking after performing bhoomipujan of Rs 10 crore athletics track at RTMNU Sports Complex, Amravati road, here on Sunday.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, RTMNU vice-chancellor Dr Subhash Choudhary, pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr Raju Hiwade also shared the dais.

Speaking further Gadkari said, " The demand of synthetic athletics track is very old. Now it will be fulfilled. The university should also create international-level infrastructure for other sports also", he said.

Gadkari said in old days despite lacking facilities the athletes from Nagpur including Charulata Naigaonkar, Aparna Bhoyar excelled at the international level and if they got such facilities at that time they would have shown more outstanding performance at international-level", he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Dayashakar Tiwri said, " By starting synthetic track work the varsity has added another feather in city's cap. But at the same time, it is also important to maintain the infrastructure. Such facilities will help the sportspersons to excel at international level".

Dr Subhash Choudhary said, " The university is committed for the all-round development of sportspersons. With a view to produce international-level athletes the university will provide high class facilities to its sportsperosns".

Director of department of sports and physical education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi conducted the proceedings. Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar, Dadoji Konddeo awardee Bhau Kane, Dr Dhananjay Welukar and others were present on the occasion.