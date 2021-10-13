Taide smashes 106 in Green's victory over Orange

Atharva Taide slammed unbeaten 106 as Team Green drubbed Team Orange by a huge margin of 93 runs in Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at Jamtha Stadium on Wednesday.

Orange won the toss and elected to field first. Their decision backfired as Green went on to pile up 216 losing three wickets in 20 overs.

Taide's 106 run knock in 60 balls was studded with 12 boundaries and four sixes. He was well supported by Tushar Gill who scored 79 in 51 balls hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. Sandesh Drugwar contributed 31.

For Orange, Prafull Hinge claimed three wickets for 26 runs.

In reply, Team Orange could able to score 123 in 20 overs losing seven wickets. After the failure of openers, Sandesh Drugwar (31) made some efforts but didn't get support from others. Prerit Agrawal remained not out on 26.

For Green, Manan Dosi (2 for 24) and Aditya Khilote (2 for 22) were the main wicket-takers.

In another match, Team Blue recorded 45 run victory over Team Yellow.

Batting first Team Blue scored 192 for 7 in 20 overs. Ganesh Satish batted well but unfortunately missed century by just one run. His 99 run knock in 58 runs was studded with nine boundaries and five sixes. Skipper Shalabh Shrivastava too batted well and scored 55 with the help of four boundaries and one six.

For Te\mma Yellow, Lalit Yadav (3 for 38) was the main wicket taker. Aditya Thakre got two for 40.

In reply, Team Yellow were restricted to 147 for nine in 20 overs. Avesh Sheikh (25, 13b, 5x4) and Aniruddha Choudhary (20, 20b,, 2x4) gave good start to Yellow but them other mbatsme failed to capitalised on it. Coming down the order Akshay Dullarwar (36) played good knock but in vain. Aditya Thakre remained not out on 22.

For Blue, Shantanu Chikhale (3 for 23) was the most succcessful bowlers. Suraj Raj (2 for 42) and Kushal Pimpalkar (2 for 25) ably supported him.