Take benfit of PMAY subsidy: CREDAI Nagpur Metro

Nagpur, Sept9

The CREDAI Nagpur Metro has appealed to the citizens to take benefit of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) before March 21,2022. Addressing media persons CREDAI NagpurMetro officials including president Vijay Dargan, secretary Gaurav Agrawala and Ashish Londhe said to buy their dream home the consumers that fall in the Lower Income Group (LIG) category have just six months left to avail the scheme. To boost affordable housing and achieve the vision of housing for all by 2020, the Centre has given an opportunity to everyone through PMAY. The CREDAI officials also said the efforts are also on to extend the scheme.

While elaborating the scheme Dargan said the subsidy amount for annual income up to Rs 6 lakh is Rs 2.67 lakh. If a person buys a dwelling unit of Rs 15 lakh then after paying 10 per cent i.e.Rs 1.5 lakh, the balance amount of Rs 13.5 can be borrowed from the financial institute. Under the PMAY scheme the subsidy of Rs 2.67 lakh will be deducted from the loan amount and the final institute's interest will be applicable on rest of the amount. The monthly instalment after the subsidy is received will be reduced by Rs 2318 effectively.

The scheme is basically for the household comprising of parents and children below 18 years having annual income upto Rs 6 lakh and who don't have home anywhere in the country.