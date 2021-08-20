Taliban's Nagpur connection? Man deported from Nagpur joins Taliban, pic goes viral

The Taliban have regained power in Afghanistan after 20 years. Photos and videos of Taliban militants are surfacing. One of the terrorists is suspected to have been living in Nagpur illegally two months ago. Noor Mohammad, an Afghan national, was detained by police two months ago on charges of living illegally. After a preliminary investigation, the police sent him to Afghanistan. Photos of the same Noor Mohammad standing with a group of Taliban with a gun in his hand have now gone viral.

When Nagpur police were asked about the viral photo, they said it was not possible to say for sure whether the person in the photo was Noor Mohammad or not. When police detained Noor Mohammad for questioning, they found some Taliban videos in his mobile phone. Police also found him following the Twitter handles of some Taliban leaders. They also found some wounds of gun shot on Noor's body. Noticing that Noor Mohammad had not committed any illegal act in Nagpur, the police decided to deport him and send him back to Afghanistan.

Noor Mohammad came to India on a medical tourism visa ten years ago. He had not returned home even after his visa expired. Noor had been living in Nagpur illegally for about ten years. What exactly did he do during this period? Did he keep an eye on anyone? Such questions are being raised now.