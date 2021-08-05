Tanishq presents 'Little Big Moments'

Nagpur, Aug 5

India’s leading Jewellery brand Tanishq has unveiled ‘Little Big Moments’, an exclusive line of jewellery that is an ode to those moments that need a special everyday celebration.

Indulge in the small joys of life with ‘Little Big Moments’ by Tanishq because sometimes the greatest treasures are hidden in plain sight.

Tanishq celebrates a collection that is an ode to these little gems that can easily be tucked away in our daily lives, and often go unnoticed. But if we took a moment, a little pause to truly cherish them, they could become sparkling gems that shine on as timeless memories.

Customers can now get Up to 20%* off on Diamond Jewellery Value. The offer is valid across all Tanishq stores in India and is valid for a limited period only.Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM, Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd., said, "They say Life is what happens when you are busy making other plans. And while we keep searching for happiness in the big milestones; in our midst; our everyday lives, there are many micro-moments, tucked away in the corners, waiting to be experienced, lived and to be cherished that fill our lives with immense joy and smiles. Our new collection is a reflection of these everyday moments and a reminder to everyone to cherish the micro-moments, which often go unnoticed. We have added some of the most unique pieces in our latest collection that truly amplify the joy of these little big moments.”