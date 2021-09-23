'Technical education should assist poor students'

Nagpur, Oct 23

"Technical education should assist the students who are poor, underprivileged, and have exceptional potential," said Director, Student Development Cell, AICTE, New Delhi. Dr. Amitkumar Srivastava,He was speaking as the chief guest during the inaugural function of AICTE Sponsored PRERANA Scheme. He highlighted the above valuable remarks by linking them through proper guidance and implementing many educational schemes, notably under the PRERANA scheme. Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Nagpur, hosted an online Inaugural event of the AICTE-sponsored PRERANA Scheme. He stated that various beneficial educational initiatives are being implemented for students who have lost their parents because of Covid-19, to make them employable.

Dr. Prashant B. Narnaware, Commissioner of Social Justice, Pune, was the Guest of Honor at the event, and he encouraged and mentored the students to take part in various competitive examinations. Without a doubt, if students receive proper guidance, they will be able to achieve tremendous success in examinations such as GATE/GRE/IELTS/TOEFL, he added.

The guest of honor Dr. G K Awari, AICTE guide for NBA Accreditation to the institute, and the head of the Automobile Engineering Department, Government Polytechnic said "Increasing the number of students enrolled in higher technical education is much more important". Dr. Prashant S. Kadu, Director of IIIL, GPGI, spoke about the advantages of the PRERANA Scheme and the efforts taken for the qualitative development of the students. Dr. Geeta Padole- Gaikwad, Principal of the institute delivered opening remarks. Vice Principal TGPCET Prof. Pragati Patil, Dean Academics Prof. Anup Gade, all directors, deans and all department heads were present at the function.