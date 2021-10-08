Teenager gangraped for three days in Nagpur

At night, three men raped a young woman sitting in a secluded place with a friend. Her friend was also beaten up. The incident took place on Thursday night in Isasani area within the limits of MIDC police station in Nagpur. The girl who complained will turn 18 next month. Her finacial situation at home is not good. So she has been staying with her friend for a long time. At around 8 pm on Thursday, while she was sitting with a friend in Isasani area, three accused living in the same area came there. They beat up the girl's friend and gang-raped her turn by turn after which the accused then fled.

The whole incident was narrated by her friend who went to the house of a local leader. MIDC then informed the police by phone. MIDC police, crime branch convoy and all senior police officials rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know about the incident. Additional Commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy and Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar also reached MIDC at night. He questioned the victim as well as her friend who provided information over the phone. From that came new information again. The girl's friend, who had called the police, had been taking money from various youths and sending them to her for sexual intercourse for three days, it was learned. So the whole case has now taken a new turn.

The police conducted a medical examination of the girl. She was handed over to her mother after doctors reported that she was in good health. Earlier, after registering her complaint, the police registered a case of gang rape under the Pocso Act. The three accused were arrested in the case, while the police also arrested her friend, who was involved in prostitution for money.

For the last three days, the girl's body has been in contact with three different people. Therefore, the police have also made him an accused of rape and he is being searched.