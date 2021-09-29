Three girls make city proud

Three city girls including Snehal Joshi, her sister Sanjana and Yashashree Dhole brought laurels to the city by excelling in the triathlon nationals organised by the Triathlon Federation of India at Chennai recently.

Addressing media persons at SJAN office on Wednesdayb ultra cyclist and the coach DrAmit Samarth said Snehal Joshi bagged bronze medal in Olympic distance (1500 m swim-40 km cycling and 11 km run) by covering the distance in 3.05 hours in elite women category. This is her first qualification event for the 2020 Commonwalth Games and Asian Games. Her sister Sanjana Joshi bagged gold in sprint distance triathlon comprising 750 m swim-20 km cycling and 5.5 km run. She clocked 1.19 hours to finish the event. 14-year-old Yashashree, participating in the nationals for the first time won silver in super sprint triathlon comprising 290 m swim- 7 km cycling and 3 km running with a timing of 29 minutes.

Dr Samarth said, " It is a historic that Nagpur girls won three medals in the nationals. Their participation gives them a national ranking and it will help ITF to identity the best triathletes to represent India at the Commonwealth and Asian Games", he said.

The girls said they worked really hard for this event. " Even in lockdown we continued our practice and in future also we would like to make out career in this sports".

Samarth has been training the athletes at his Miles and Milers Sports Academy for the last five years. A world-class athlete and ultra-cyclist himself, with many records in his kitty, Dr Samarth has been into fitness training, triathlon training, Ironman and Ultra cycling training. He coaches athletes not just in Nagpur and all over India but also abroad, through online personalized coaching modules. Samarth was overjoyed at the performance of his students and wished to put many budding athletes on the national and international map.