Ultracyclists Samarth achieves another milestone

Dr Amit Samarth, one of the top cyclist of India and Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur, has achieved another milestone in his cycling career when he pedaled the distance of 1035 km between New Delhi (India Gate) and Nagpur (Zero Mile) in a record time( below 39 hours and one minute) on Sunday. After completing all the formalities World Ultra Cycling Association Record will recognise his record.

The expedition that sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) started from India Gate in New Delhi at 1 a.m on Saturday and today on Sunday Dr Samarth reached Zaro Mile at 4 p.m. and thus covered the distance in 39 hours and one minute. After reaching Zero Mile , he was accorded a warm welcome by the citizens at RBI square. Municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B, GM (corporate communications) of IOC Anjali Bhave, regional manager of IOC Nitin Rodge, GM (HR) Rajesh Jadhav DCP Rajmane and others were present on the occasion.

While addressing media persons after the successful expedition Samarth said, “ As compared to my earlier expeditions, this ride was about speed. You can say fast ultra cycling ride. The non-stop cycle ride without sleep break became possible only because of massive team work. The only time I took break to change clothes or cycle but later I covered that time also.”

Dr Samarth said earlier he had anticipated that the route would be smooth but actually it was very difficult. “ It was a petty difficult ride. I wanted to save every minute but the route was very difficult due to massive climbings at some places, potholes at number of places and the biggest factor was traffic. Till then we followed all the safety norms, never jumped the signals and for that, I would like to congratulate my crew members who made perfect planning”, he said.

In his expedition, Dr Samarth was supported by Mukul Samarth, Milind Pariwakam, Sheetal Kolhe, Bhushan Deosarkar, Vivitt Walve, Adwait Yamsamwar, Dr Rajasi Sengupta, Arushi Nayak, Dr Sudhir Baldota, Bhavesh Patre, Vishwas Naitam, Dilip Warkad and others. Ride Director will be Jeetendra Nayak who was his crew chief in Race Across America, Red Bull Trans Siberian Extreme and Ride Across India.

It may be mentioned here that Amit Samarth has already created World UltraCycling Record in February 2021, by cycling 6000 km on the Golden Quadrilateral Highway of India in 13 days 9 hrs and 50 mins and had also raised 9 lac rupees for Lok BiradariPrakalp headed by Padmashri Dr Prakash Amte. Dr Amit Samarth is also the Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur. Amit is actively involved in promoting cycling on day to day basis.