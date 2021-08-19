'Unhealthy lifestyle causes chronic diseases'

Nagpur, Aug 19

Rotary Club of Nagpur (South East) recently organised an event where it’s members, staff and other affiliated clubs were enlightened on the common chronic diseases and how they are caused by an unhealthy lifestyle.

The guest speaker, Dr. Roma Sarnaik spoke about diabetes (type 2), heart diseases, hypertension, obesity, substance use (alcohol, smoking) disorders, eating disorders and mental health.

The event was planned to educate the members about how our day to day activities can affect our health significantly. This was focused on the working age population (20 to 60 years age group), including working and non-working persons. The talk was followed by an in depth interactive session, where Dr. Roma solved all the queries of the participants one to one. Dr. Roma Sarnaik said, “The working age population is at the highest risk of chronic diseases due to negligence towards lifestyle and health, because of multiple factors. The lifestyle of the majority of the population is sedentary and Covid-19 has been more deleterious. Moreover, parents leading an unhealthy lifestyle have vast ramifications on the kids in the family, which is often neglected.”

She highlighted the importance of physical activity and exercise for this age group, considering the age related muscle loss, called sarcopenia. Dr. Roma spoke in-depth about Sarcopenia as she believes it is one of the major factors contributing to low health status due to ageing. Apart from this, many useful tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle were given. The president of the club Ratnakar Chimote, secretary Vijay Bajare and director (membership) Rajan Thaokar of Rotary Club, Nagpur (South East) were also present, along with many other reputable members and made this event a huge success.