Vandemataram Raktadan Mahayagya kicks off today

Devta Life Foundation is organising a state-wide 'Vandemataram Raktadan Mahayagya from October 1 to 15

Addressing mediapersons president of the foundation Kishor Bawne said the campaign will start on Friday at Amrut Bhavan, North Ambazari road at 930 a.m. On October 2, The 'Vandemaratam Raktadan' awareness rally will be flagged off at 7 p.m. from the residence of union minister Nitin Gadkari, Wardha road. Bawne said the blood donation camps will be organised at Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Umred, Wani and at Pune on October 1 and 2. The awareness rally will comprise 50 cyclists, 50 motorcyclists and 21 cars. The car rally would reach Mumbai on October 5. On next day morning Maharashtra governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari will flag off the rally. The rally will cover total 36 districts and will conclude at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur on October 15. A valedictory function will be held at the same venue.

Bawne said, " We are expecting a collection of more than 1 lakh blood bags during the campaign. A large number of people have already registered their names."Vice-president of the foundation Kasturi Bawne, trustee Nilima Bawne, secretary Sudhir Baheti, Sanjay Pendse Vivek Jugade and others were present at the press conference.