Varsity prog for Khelo India University Games declared

The RTM Nagpur University has declared its programme for the second Khelo India University Games to be held in March at Jain University Bangalore.

This year total 19 games including archery, athletics, boxing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, fencing and shooting along with badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, lawn tennis, volleyball, kabaddi, yoga and mallakhamb.

The university's tennis and boxing events will start on December 3. On December 19 inter-college cross country would be organised. The athletics meet is scheduled to be organised from December 13 to 16. By following all Covid protocols the tournaments would be conducted. RT-PCR test has been made compulsory for all 17 to 18 years player. Those above 18 years students who have taken just one jab of vaccine, will have to go thru RT-PCR test.

However, those who are fully vaccinated will get direct entry, informs director of the department of sports and physical education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi.

Meanwhile, the second phase of Inter-University Games will be held in March after Khelo India Games. The university programme will be announced.