Varsity sports gradually coming back on track

Nagpur, Oct. 14

After one and half year gap due to Covid-19 pandemic, university sports is coming back on track gradually. The RTM Nagpur University has sent the proposal for All-India Inter-University Badminton and Table Tennis tournaments.

Confirming the development director department of sports and physical education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi said, “ It is a good sign that the university sports are coming back on track after one and half years. We have sent the proposal for All-India Inter-University Badminton as well as Table Tennis Tournament only yesterday and I am hopeful that our proposal will be approved.”

Dr Syaraanshi said the university had already hosted All-India Women Badminton Championship in 2-19-2020. Therefore, we have a good experience. We have four huva courts with floodlight facility for badminton and for table tennis, we can accommodate eight tables in TT hall.”

Asked whether full championship of just trials will be conducted. Dr Suryavanshi said, “ The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has asked for the proposal for championship but I think considering the prevalent situation, the trials may be organised. Everything will be cleared once the proposal is accepted”.

However, although the colleges are re-opening from October 20, there is no possibility for local inter-college events this year also. To this Dr Suryavanshi said, “ There will be no grass-root-level evens like inter-college tournament but as far as my knowledge is concerned Khelo India University, Youth Games and World University Championship will be organised probably in February.”Asked how the players will be selected for both the events Dr Suryavanshi informed that on the basis of performance of the players in 2019-20 in Khelo India will be considered for the selection. The university will decide about selection trials”, he said.

No inter-school event this year too

There is the possibility of some university events, but the inter-school district, state and national sports events are still uncertain. Although the schools are opened in the state, nothing has been decided about sporting activity. Talking to Lokmat Times DSO Avinash Pund said, “ We have not received any directives from the directorate of sports and youth welfare regarding resuming of inter-school sports events so far”. When pointed out that one SGFI faction has already declared its calendar for the nationals, Pund has expressed ignorance. “ There is a lot of confusion as there are two bodies of SGFI at the national level. We will not follow their calendar till we get the directives from the government”, he said.