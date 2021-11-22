VBEF opposes banks privatisation move

Incharge of banking sector (BMS) Ramnath Kini, BMS president Shilpa Deshpande, organising secretary Chandrakant Khanzode and Archana Sowani were present in the meeting.

During the meeting Ramnath Kini expressed that NOBW protest the decision of Central government for privatization of nationalised banks for example Bank of Maharashtra. Last year on November 11, 2021 bank employees 11th BP settlement was singed but so many issues were pending for approval of Central Government. Even though the central government has approved the 30 percent rise in family pension but till date no arrears paid to family pensioners. He also expressed insurance premium of working & retired bank employees is also increased. So NOBW demands bank should pay the insurance premium of retired employees and increase insurance cover of working employees, On September 27, 2021 employees of Bank of Maharashtra were on strike against the privatization of the bank and demanded the quick recruitment of staff because current staff facing very much problems due to acute shortage of staff.

In this meeting Chandrakant Khanzode urged IBA and Central Government to update pensions of bank employee as per central govt retired employee and exclude health insurance premium from GST charges. The general secretary of VBEF Amit Dhone and Nitin Borwankar conducted the proceedings and president of Canara Bank workers union Tiwari gave the vote of thanks. Representatives from Yavatmal. Amravati, Chandrapur, Khamgaon were present in the meeting. Ashok Bhutad, Suresh Chaudhary, Shyam Huddar, Arvind Bhimrao Kar, Tushar Patil , Prakash Mohitkar, Mahendra Bhisikar were present in this meeting