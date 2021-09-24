VCA all set to host BCCI tournaments

Nagpur, Sept 24

After a washout season last year, Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) is all geared up to start the BCCI season by hosting the U-19 Women’s Elite ‘B’ group matches at VCA Civil Lines, Jamtha and LAD College grounds.

Six teams that will participate in the elite ‘B’ group include Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The quarantine gets over on September 26 and all the teams will have two days practice on September 26 and 27.

VCA U-19 girls team will play their Elite ‘A’ group matches at Rajkot and the U-19 boy’s in Elite ‘E’ group of ‘Vinoo Mankad’ one-day tournament will do so at Indore.

Under-19 boys & girls one-day tournament will get over on October 23 VCA will host the Senior Women’s One Day Elite ‘E’ group tournament from October 23 to November 6. Then VCA will host the Elite Group ‘A’ of Under-25 Boy’s Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy from January 20, 2022 to February 25.

For the tournaments at Nagpur, BCCI has imposed strict Covid-19 protocol and as such no spectators will be allowed at the grounds which may be taken note of.

Teams

U-19 girls: Riddhi Naik (C), Ayushi Thakre, prangini Chauhan, Vedanti Salodkar, Rupali Sahar, Divya Pisar, Saloni Wankhede, Khushi Bhagat, Aditi Palandurkar, Nihari Kawale, Disha Kale, Ashwini Deshmukh, Jhanvi Ranganathan, Mansi Pande, Shraddha Nabira, Akshaya Sudke, Siddhi Nerkar, Arohi Bambode, Riya Baniya, Sayali Shinde, Ragini Jamgade, Bhargavi Asole.

U-19 boys : Abhishek Agrawal (c), Faiz Sheikh, Rohit Binkar, Danish Malewar, Tejas Soni, Suyog Bhagwat, Zuber Uddn, Siddharth Kapre, Siddhesh Kantode, Alok Wadkar, Yatharth Javery, Manan Agrawal, Mrityunjay Thakur, Harshit Bawane, Sahil Sheikh, Gaurav Farde, Atharva Kidey, Varun Bisht, Adnan Kamal, Ashit Singh, Ayush Rajdeo, Jagjot Sasan.