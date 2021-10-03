VCA T-20 tourney from tomorrow

Nagpur, Oct3

Presenting yet another platform for Vidarbha cricketers, Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) is conducting a 17 day T20 Cricket Tournament from October 5 to 21 at VCA Stadium, Jamtha. Six teams will participate in the tournament. The teams are selected exclusively from VCA registered players across Vidarbha and there are no franchisees or team owners. The matches will be streamed live exclusively on “FanCode” App or by streaming on the website www.fancode.com.

The 6 teams are VCA Orange, VCA Red, VCA Green, VCA Blue, VCA Yellow and VCA Skyblue.

The tournament will be played on round-robin format with the semi-finals on October 20 and final on October 21. Two matches will be played every day from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

VCA is planning to make this tournament an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on development of the game in the region and give an opportunity to the regional players to experience high pressure situations.

VCA president said, “We are excited to announce the inaugural VCA T20 Tournament. This will give opportunities to many new and young players to showcase their talents and play along with some of the best players from the region. Live digital telecast of the tournament gives the opportunity for the fans across the region, to watch their home grown cricketers compete at the highest level.”