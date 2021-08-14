Vedika wins State U-9 chess crown

Nagpur, Aug 14

Budding Vedika Pal emerged champion in the State-level Inter-School Online Chess Championship Organizsd by Maharashtra Chess Association.

Vedika won the title in Under-9 age category. She scored 7 points out of 9. Vedika defeated Ananya Todur, Swaranjali Thwawali, Maitreyi Bera, Ria Sanghavi , Hiranmayee Kulkarni, Chaturthi Pardeshi, and Khanak Paharia.

She lost two games to Pari Chavan of Mehkar and Mysha Perwez of Mumbai. In the final standings, both the player were removed from the tournament for their foul play during the tournament.

Vedika also won UDC Cup- Lesunathan Memorial Chess Tournament 2021 recently.

She is a student of BVM, Civil Lines and trains under the guidance of Bhushan Shriwas at Vidarbha Chess Academy.