Viarbha's Aniruddha, Faiz once again shine in Ireland

Vidarbha cricketers Aniruddha Chore and Faiz Fazal, playing in Ireland as professional cricketers, once again made their mark in NCU League Cricket Tournament. While Aniruddha scored an unbeaten half century, Faiz knocked off 47.

On Saturday in ond-day match, Aniruddha while representing North Down scored unbeaten 63 in 81 balls with the help of seven boundaries and ensured seven-wicket victory over Carrickfergus.

After bundling out Carrickfergus for 152 in 33.4 overs, North Down achieved the target in 30 overs losing just three wicket. Aniruddha and Sri Lanka's G Manisha made 124 run partnership for second wicket and laid the solid foundation. In-form Aniruddha so far scored 561 runs with three centuries in eight matches.

In another match, despite Faiz Fazal's half century his team Lisburn faced 63 run defeat at the hands of Woodvale. Left-handed Faiz scored 47 in 62 balls hitting two boundaries and two sixes but in vain. Batting first Woodvale scored 252 for six in 41 overs. However, Lisburn were all out for 189 in 36.1 overs.