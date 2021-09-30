Vidarbha colts off to a flyng start

Nagpur, Sept30

Vidarbha started their campaign on a winning note thrashing Jammu and Kashmir by seven wickets in Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy match at Daly College ground in Indore on Thursday.

The match was reduced to 20 overs to each side. Vidarbha won the toss and elected for field first. Their decision proved correct as J&K were all out for 104 in 18.3 overs. Only opening batsman Arya Thakur (45, 39b, 2x4, 3x6) and Ranjot Singh (11 not out) managed to cross the double figures. The rest of the batsmen failed to face Vidarbha bowlers. Jagjot (3 for 17) was the pick of the bowlers and he was well supported by Manan Agrawal (2 for 23), Harshit Bawne (2 for 14). Tejas Soni and A Wadkar were chipped in with one wicket each. Ashit Singh who made his debut also bowled well and conceded just eight runs in one over with three dot balls.

In reply Vidarbha chased down the target losing just three wickets in 17.4 overs. Danish Malewar (39, 26b, 5x4, 2x6) and Mohammad Faiz (30*, 44b, 3x4, 1x6) completed the formalities. Jagjot remained unbeaten on 11.