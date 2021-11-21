Vidarbha lose to MP by 78 runs

MP won the toss and elected to bat first. Their decision proved correct as they piled up 330 for five in 50 overs. Thanks to opener Siddharth Patidar (94, 76b, 13x4, 2x6) and Yash Dubey (62, 84b, 5x4, 1x6) who made 45 run partnership for second wicket. After the departure of Paditar, Dubey joined Suraj Sagar (51, 53b, 2x4, 1x6) and both stitched up 95 run partnership for the third wicket. Coming down the order, captain Rahul Chandrol hammered unbeaten 46 in just 24 balls with the help of five boundaries and one six. Irfan Ali was equally dangerous as he hit 23-ball 42 consisting five boundaries and one six.

For Vidarbha, Praul Hinge,Nachiket Bhute, Nayan Parande, Parth Rekhade and Prerit Agrawal were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, despite opening batsman Choudhary's 71 run knock (80b, 12x4) and Yash Kadam's half century (58, 55b, 2x4, 4x6) Vidarbha were all out for 252 in 45 overs. They succumbed to Irfan Ali who claimed five-wicket haul conceding 42 runs. Prerit Agrawal (40, 22b 4x4, 3x6) also tried his best but in vain.