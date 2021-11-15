Vidarbha to face real 'Maha' test in 'Hazardous' Delhi air,

Nagpur, Nov 15

After drubbing minnows in the plate group, former Ranji champions Vidarbha will face a real test when they will take on Maharashtra in the pre-quarterfinal of Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 Cricket Tournament at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

However, the toxic Delhi air has been the cause for health hazards. As on Monday, the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) level in Delhi was 349, which is 'Harzardous' and was recorded in Shahdara area.

. The place where two of the pre quarter-finals will be played is Feroz Shah Kotla, which is located in Central Delhi, where the condition is slightly better with peak AQI of 249, which is deemed "Unhealthy".

On the cricketing front, Vidarbha were unbeaten at the plate group in the league stage and had topped the group. Therefore they would be more than keen to continue the winning streak. And for that to happen, the role of spinners Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare would be crucial in absence of pacer Umesh Yadav, who is picked in India's squad for New Zealand. Vidarbha batsmen are in good form. Opener Atharva Taide has scored 142 in five matches followed by explosive Apoorv Wnbkhede (131) and captian Akshay Wadkar (111). Among the bowlers Akshay Karnewar who had scripted history by becoming the first bowler in men's T20s, to concede zero runs, in his spell is among top five wicket takers with ten in five matches. Pacer Darshan Nalkande too bowled well at league stage and got seven.

All in all both the batsmen and bowlers would have to come good, if Vidarbha have to spring a surprise, else Maharashtra are run-away favourites to reach the quarters.

As far as Maharashtra is concerned they will miss their key and inform player Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been called for national duty, when they take on arch-rivals Vidarbha in one of the three pre-quarter-finals.

Ruturaj was the chief architect of Maharashtra's wins in the league stage and he had continued his good run from the IPL, where he was the leading run-scorer for his side Chennai Super Kings.

But having earned a national India call-up for the T20 series against New Zealand, Maharashtra will miss his services.

In his absence, senior players Kedar Jadhav and current vice-captain Naushad Shaikh, will have to shoulder responsibility if the side has to score or chase big.

Kedar has exactly not been among heavy runs and come Tuesday, he would like to take on the Vidarbha attack with gusto and help his team advance to the last eight.

Naushad, who is an aggressive batter and can take any attack to cleansers on his day, would need to come good at the ‘Kotla'. However, the duo would need support from other batters.