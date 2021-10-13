Vidarbha to take on Haryana

Vidarbha will take on Haryana in the quarterfinal of Vinoo Mankad Under-19 Trophy to be played at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Although Vidarbha were deprived of their quota of matches due to rain in Indore , they have been displaying outstanding performance this season.

The Abhishek Agrawal-led Vidarbha would look to continue with their dominant display when they take on Haryana in the quarterfinal clash. Vidarbha batsmen are in excellent touch. Faiz has been the most reliable batsmen along with Danish Malewar.

Malewar, who scored 58 runs in the last league match against Pondicherry, has a lot of responsibility on his shoulder in this do-or-die encounter. The fireworks of Malewar in the last game were followed by Vidarbha’s most destructive batting display from Sasan. The latter’s 32 off 19 had changed the game for Vidarbha. His knock ensured Vidarbha get 0.010 net run-rate advantage that enabled them to play the quarterfinal. Had he not scored at such a pace, Vidarbha would have been playing pre-quarterfinals.

As far as conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’ in Motera are concerned, the wicket tends to assists spinners and Agrawal has seen his spinners — Jagjot Sasan, Gauran Farde, Ashit Singh and Harshit Bawane — pose a great threat to the batsmen. With so many things going Vidarbha’s way, Haryana, who are coming into this match with five victories, will be wary of the opposition they would be dealing with in the last-eight stage match.