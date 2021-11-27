Vidarbha's Disha in India 'A' team for Challenger Trophy

Vidarbha's experienced batswoman Disha Kasat has been selected in Sneh Rana-led India A team for the Women's Challenger Trophy beginning at Vijaywada on December 4. All the matches will be held in Vijayawada in the four-team tournament which will conclude on December 9.

Talking to Lokmat Times over her selection Disha said, “ I am not surprised. I had expected my selection as I have been performing very consistently in last two seasons.”

Disha has been selected due to her consistent performance in recently concluded senior Women One-Day Trophy. She is the highest run score for Vidarbha this season. The 24-year-old Amravati top order batter amassed 292 runs at an average of 97.33 in four innings with one century. Last season in 2021 Disha took Vidarbha to the knockouts with a century knock of 126 runs against Karnataka in the Senior Women's Trophy. However, due to Covid there was no Challenger Trophy.

In the season 2019-20 also she was highest run-scorer in both Under-23 and Senior tournaments.

Disha is the first-ever Vidarbha woman cricketer to hit a century in T-20 format of the game.She achieved the feat against Arunachal Pradesh in 2018-2019 by scoring an unbeaten 113 in 63 balls.

Most big guns of Indian women's cricket, including Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, were on Saturday rested. Sneh Rana-led India A and an India B helmed by Taniya Bhatia, on December 4. India C will have Shikha Pandey as skipper while Pooja Vastrakar will lead India D. The C and D teams will also have their first match on December 4.