Vithoba Group holds bhajan sandhya

The accompanying artists were Arvind Updhye, Shrikant Pise, Rahul Manekar, Moreshwar Dahasahastra, Vikramt Joshi, Atharva YUpgade.

Earlier Vithoba Group directors Manish Shende, Kartik Shende, Sudarshan Shende inaugurated the programme by lighting a traditional lamp. The programme ended with Bhairavi presented by Vinod Wakhare.