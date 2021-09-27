Wadkar hits unbeaten ton in JRCC victory

Nagpur, Sept 27

Playing as a professional player Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batsman Akshay Wadkar slammed an unbeaten century to help his team Jolly Rovers Cricket Club (JRCC) thrash Globe Totters by 162 runs in the VAP Trophy organised by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Sunday.

Batting first JRCC scored a huge total of 336 for 6 in stipulated 49 overs at IITM-Chemplast ground in Chennai. Thanks to Wadkar (108*; 76b, 10x4, 3x6) who played an unbeaten century knock He was well supported by Kaushik Gandhi (92; 94b, 6x4, 3x6) and Indrajith B’s (56, 69b, 4x4, 2x6).

In reply Rahul D (4-78), Chandrasekar DT (2-28) and Aparajith B (2-12) bowled well to bundle out Globe Totters for a mere 174 in 34.3 overs. For the losing side, India discard Varun Aaron (30; 28b, 1x4, 3x6), coming at number ten, was the top scorer. JRCC lost opener Sai Sudharsan for five to Aaron but then Gandhi and Indrajith B added 97 runs for the second wicket before the latter was out completing his fifty. Two more wickets fell and at 118-4,Wadkar joined Gandhi. They played attacking cricket stitching a partnership of 92 runs for the fifth wicket in 15 overs. Gandhi missed out on a three-figure mark but Wadkar stayed till the end ensuring the team goes well past 300- run mark. Saravana Kumar hammered 35 not out from 14 balls hitting two fours and three sixes. Rahul D got two early Globe Totters wickets giving JRCC a fine start. Other bowlers capitalised on that for a huge win. JRCC have qualified for semifinals to be played on 28th at Chepauk.