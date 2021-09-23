Webinar on NEP tomororw

Nagpur, Oct 23

Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dr. Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi is organizing a webinar on “New Education Policy 2020: NAAC Perspective at Non-technical HEIs” on Saturday at 10:30 am, which will be streamed live on college’s YouTube Channel. This webinar will be hosted jointly by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and the UGC-PARAMARSH Unit of the college. Purpose of this webinar is to orient all non-technical higher education institutions (HEIs) for the deliverables envisioned in NEP 2020. The sole motto of NEP 2020 is liberating the educational system by dissolving the boundaries laid around the disciplines and making the curriculum more flexible for holistic development of the youth. The impact that the reforms included in NEP 2020 will have on the HEIs NAAC accreditation process will be critically discussed during the webinar and thus will help the non-technical HEIs to prepare themselves toface any accreditation agency in future. Deliberations will be done by renowned experts coming from national bodies/institutions viz. Rashtriya Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), Ministry of

Education (MoEs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The keynote address will be given by Chief consultant, RUSA, Mumbai Dr. Vijay Josh. The second deliberation will be done by Dr. Mrs.

Meenakshi Sood, from National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research,,Chandigarh and the final talk will be given by Prof. N.C. Shivaprakash, IISc, Bengaluru.The webinar, thus, brings together all the eminent faculties from their respective area of expertise to deliver the essence of NEP2020 to the delegates so as to bring about a revolutionary change in the Indian higher education system. Registration is free to all and e-certificates will be given only to registered participants. Registration Link: https://forms.gle/wGaZpW1vbwPYgoDr7