West Zone emerge champions

West Zone emerged champions in the National Disability T-20 Zonal Cricket Tournament held at Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh recently. In the final, West Zone defeated South Zone by 10 wickets and won the trophy. West Zone won all matches in the competition and entered the finals. West Zone captain Gurudas Raut, Ravindra Sante, Vikrant Keni, Ravindra Patil, Kalpesh Gaikar, Lokesh Marghade and Nagesh Ingale played an important role in winning team by performing excellently. West Zone won the toss and bowled first. South Zone scored 42 runs all out in just 9.5 Over. In reply, West Zone achieved the target without losing any wicket. Openers Ravi Patil (12) and Vikrant Keni (22 ) fashioned the victory. Under Gurudas Raut’s captainship west Zone has been eight Time Champions in the last 10 years.