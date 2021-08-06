Who will take the decision?

Nagpur, Aug 5

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had asked the State government and Nagpur Municipal Corporation, as to who will decided on the objection raised on the Ajni Inter Modal Station (IMS). The court also asked them to discuss and inform, that who will have to right to take decision on this matter. Justice duo Sunil Shukre and Anil Kilor presided over the proceedings.

The state government has amended the Forest Act, due to which there has been a confusion, if NMC Tree officer can take decision on the objections of Ajni IMS. NMC commissioner has written to state government to seek clarification on the same. Taking the fact into consideration, the court has directed to clearly establish the decision making authority first. And if the NMC Tree officer does not have the authority to take decision on the issue, then all objections and the matter should be referred to competent authority and the competent authority should decide on the matter within eight weeks.