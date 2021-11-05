Winds of Change in Bihar Congress blowing

New Delhi, Nov. 5

With the Congress spreading its wings in UP and other states on its own without caring much for its erstwhile allies, Rahul Gandhi has now decided that the party should find its feet in Bihar.

The defeat of RJD in the two by-elections further confirmed the belief that the Upper caste voter continues to be disenchanted with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Yadav votes alone cannot bring victory to the alliance. It is in this context that ex-JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar's joining the Congress, has jolted the alliance too. Rahul Gandhi wants to focus on reviving the party in Bihar. He has already tasked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to revive Congress in UP. Now it's the turn of the Congress to focus on Bihar. As in the case of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is reduced to playing a second fiddle to Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD for the past few decades. Now the spat between the Congress-RJD is out in the open with Bhakta Charan Das saying the alliance with RJD is over and Lalu issuing a counter threat. The matter subsided after Sonia’s telephone call to Lalu. But the bitterness continues. Therefore, Rahul inducted Kanhaiya Kumar into the party. Besides taking advantage of Kanhaiya Kumar’s oratorical skills, Rahul Gandhi has also sent out feelers to Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, who is currently out on a limb after his uncle walked out with the party. Rahul Gandhi made it a point to attend the prayer meeting held recently to mark the death anniversary of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The Congress is said to be impressing upon Paswan junior that it would give him a free hand in Bihar but he will have to work with Kanhaiya Kumar. If Tejashwi comes on board it's fine. Otherwise the Congress will go solo in Bihar.