WUCA recognises Samarth's Ride Across India feat

Nagpur, aug7

The World Ultra Cycling Association (WUCA) has recognised ultracyslist Dr Amit Samarth's feat and awarded a world record for his Ride Across India on the Golden Quadrilateral Highway of India. Amit did a solo ride of 6000 km in record time of 13 days 9 hrs 50 mins.

Dr. Amit Samarth completed the grueling distance of 6000 kms (Mumbai – Chennai – Kolkata – Delhi - Mumbai) in 13 days 9 hours and 50 minutes at the Toll Collection centre at Vashi, Navi Mumbai. This ride was perhaps the only ride in India, which was live tracked all along the way. The parameters of Dr. Samarth like his speed, distance, power output, body temperature, etc. were being monitored 24/7.

Dr Amit was crewed by Jeetendra Nayak (crew director), Vivitt Walwe, Anand Fiske, Mukul Samarth, Raj Mahadik, Arushi Nayak, Ravindra Paranjape, Ashwin Mokashi, Bhavesh Patre, Dilip Warkad, Dr Sudhir Baldota, Manish Bhati, Rishi Sehgal, Sachin Shirbavikar, Sheetal Kolhe, Dr Shreehas Bardapurkar, Arham Shiekh, Anirudh Pandya, Milind Pariwakam who supported his during Ride Across India.

Milind Pariwakam, Sheetal Kolhe, Vivitt Walwe, Mukul Samarth and Aarya Sinha worked extensively on the documentation part of the record following all the rules and regulations laid by World UltraCycling Association. Raj Mahadik and Dr Shreeyas were officials from World Cycling Association during Ride Across India.

The World Ultracycling Association is an international non-profit organization setting the standards for excellence and achievement in ultracycling. WUCA was founded in 1980 and continues to expand from its North American origins to support Ultracycling around the world.