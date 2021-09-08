Wushu camp for team selection begins

Nagpur, Sept 8

After the 13th District-level Wushu meet which concluded recently, the Nagpur District Wushu Association (NDWA) is organising a 10-day camp for wushu players which began on September 8 at Vidarbha Buniyadi High School, Sakkardara, Nagpur. After this final trial which will witness around 80 players who won medals in the district championship, the association selection committee will select the team which will represent Nagpur in the State-level Wushu Championship which will take place in Wardha District from September 29. The team for the State meet is likely to be announced by September 17 as informed by an official.

Results of Junior category out

District Wushu Championship was conducted recently by Nagpur District Wushu Association and during the meet the results of the junior category were on hold due to some official reasons. The final results were out by the association on Monday.

Junior Boys: (Under 45kg) Pranay Kamble (gold), Harish Nimje (silver); (Under 48kg) Ansh Paunikar (gold), Tushar Malik (silver); (Under 52kg) Harshal Wasnik (gold), Krishna Urade (silver); (Under 56kg) Shreyal Rankham (gold), Om Bhovte (silver); (Under 60kg) Sujit Sende (gold); (Under 65kg) Ripesh Dongre (gold).

Junior Girls: (Under 45kg) Bhagyashree Pohankar (gold), Himani Parate (silver); (Under 48kg) Tanu Inrate (gold), Ruchika Hatkar (silver); (Under 52kg) Suhani Hajare (gold), Monalika Kubde (silver); (Under 56kg) Sejal Chinhote (gold); (Under 60kg) Dhanshree Kamble (gold).