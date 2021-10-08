Yash, Avesh, Aniruddha shine in Team Yellow victoryshine in

Nagpur, Oct 8

Riding on half-centuries by Yash Kadam, Avesh Sheikh and Aniruddha Choudhary, Team Yellow recorded 38 run victory over Team Red in the T-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at Jamtha Stadium on Friday.

Red won the toss and elected to field first. Team Yellow slammed 191 for five in 20 overs. Yash Kadam hit 32-ball 59 with the help of four boundaries and four sixes. Avesh Sheikh(50, 38b, 8x4) and Aniruddha Choudhary (50, 40b, 2x4, 3x6) also batted well. For Team Red, Nachiket Bhute, Dushyant Tekan, Parth Rekhade & Tanmay Kale took one wicket each.

In reply, Team Red were restricted to 153 for nine in 20 overs. Jitesh Sharma (28) and Aman Mokhade ( 27) showed some resistance but that was not enough.

For TeamYellow, Mehul Raikwar took three wickets conceding 24 runs whereas Ganesh Bhosale & Akshay Dullarwar snared two each.

In another tie, Team Sky Blue downed Team Green by six wickets.

Batting first Team Green scored 135 for eight in 20 overs. Dharmendra Ahlawar (28), Atharva Taide (26) and Kedar Jagtap (26) were main scorers. For Team Sky Blue Hemant Bajpai, Sanmesh Deshmukh got two wickets each.

In reply, Team Sky Blue chased the target in 19.2 overs losing just four wickets. Saurabh Thubrikar (31), Rushabh Rathod (28) and Nayan Chavan (24) fashioned the victory. For Team Green, Manan Dosi took two wickets.