YMFC deub Ansar 4-1

Nagpur, Nov 24

Last year's runners-up and former champions Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) drubbed Ansar Club, Kamptee 4-1 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Wednesday.

YMFC ensured a big win in the first half by slamming three goals. In fact, in first eight minutes, they pumped in two. In the sixth minute, Fahad Junaid opened the scoring thru the header on the left wing cross of Ishfaque Wani. Two minutes later Kamran Ansari increased the lead 2-0 on solo attempt from 30 yards surprising the rival defence wall.

In the 26th minute, Ansari once again found the net. While taking advantage of lack of coordination between rival defenders, Ansari beautifully placed the ball into the box. During an injury-time of first thalf, Mohammad Rizwan scored the lonely goal for Ansar pon the pass of Ibrahim Khan.

After a change of ends, in the 67th minute, Hafizur Rehman netted fourth goal for YMFC on the pass of Ishfaque and sealed the fate of opponents. For Ansar, Sourabh Akhter and Zishanmissed a couple of chances to score. On Thursday, MOIL XI will take on SECR at 2.30 pm.