'Youths should be aware about drowning prevention'

Nagpur, July26

On the of World Drowning Prevention Day, JD Sports Foundation organised a workshop on 'Drowning Prevention' under its Drowning Prevention Awareness Programme at CAC-Allrounder Adventure, Cherry Farm, Ramtek, Nagpur This workshop was inaugurated by MLA Adv. Ashish Jaiswal. In his inaugural speech, he said that taking a note of rising number of deaths due to drowning, the initiatives taken by WHO and UN are very important in order to save one's life. Further he congratulated JD Sports Foundation, CAC- Allrounder Adventure and team for taking a initiative and organising a workshop on Drowning Prevention.

General secretary of JD Sports Foundation Jayant Jaiprakash Duble in his introductory speech talked about the cause of death due to drowning and how to prevent and reduce them. He highlighted the need of creating awareness among the school students and the youth with respect to drowning prevention.

In this workshop, two lectures were conducted. In the first session, Dr Jaiprakash Duble, former joint director, Sports Department Government of Maharashtra and international swimming coach gave lecture on life saving skills. Director of CAC allrounder Adventur Amol Khante, e give lecture and demonstrations for first aid.

The workshop was attended by 40 participants from various places working in different fields. For making this workshop successful Aishwarya Duble, Prajakta Duble, CAC-Allrounder Adventure Team, National Institute of Swimming , Sportsindi, Pune, JD Sports Youth Foundation Team and Dolphin Swimming Club had worked hard.