Zakir Khan appointed as referee for karate nationals

The national championship is being organised by the International Shito Ryu Karate Federation, India and the Unified Karate Association of Assam. Dr. Zakir Khan will leave for Guwahati on September 10. from Dr .Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur and return to city on September 13. International Shito Ryu Karate Federation, India is affiliated with Karate India organization, under the leadership of president Tiwari, general secretary Sanjeev Kumar Jangda, treasurer Mutum Bankim Singh and referee commission chairman Premjit Sen with Indian Karate Mentor Bharat Sharma, President, South Asian Karate-Do Federation.