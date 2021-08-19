Zed Black launches new campaign

Nagpur, Aug 19

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s picture in the retro Indian jersey took social media by storm early this month. As soon as it was shared on Instagram, the fans and followers couldn’t keep calm after watching the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman in the retro jersey. The wait is finally over.

Zed Black, one of India’s largest incense sticks manufacturer has launched its new campaign which will have their brand ambassador Captain Cool, M S Dhoni in a conversation with his audience reminiscing his demeanor and motivating approach towards youth of the country. Zed Black will soon unleash its biggest-ever lineup of star-studded brand commercials which are aimed at targeting consumers across the nation and giving Zed Black the opportunity to engage the youth for the cause of Prarthna Hogi Sweekar. Along with the existing celebrity ambassador, Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan for Manthan Dhoop, Zed Black will continue to emphasize its hold on the Indian agarbatti sphere. Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC, this integrated campaign for Zed Black 3-in-1 Agarbatti aims to get India praying to the mantra #prarthnahogisweekar.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on 15th August last year and since then his popularity around the world has not diminished. The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, who changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanor, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities is still reigning the hearts of cricket fans as the pictures in the retro jersey are spreading like wildfire.

Ankit Agrawal, Director & Partner, MDPH shares, "Zed Black Agarbatti, is amongst the top 3 brands in its category in India which stands as a reflection of its ‘go getter’ spirit, devotion, resilience, belief and prayers. MS Dhoni, who is a staunch believer of tranquil state of mind that helps in focused efforts and better results, complements well with our brand value. Zed Black 3-in-1, which is a market-leader, creates an atmosphere of purity, hope & positivity that helps maintain a balance. Zed Black is elated to give MS Dhoni's fans a moment to cherish by unveiling the TVC with the retro jersey look exactly after one year since he announced his retirement from International cricket on 15th August ".