1 dead, 3 injured after bus falls from flyover in UP's Ghaziabad

One person died and three people were seriously injured in the bus accident at the Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, the police said.

"One person died and three others were injured in the bus accident at Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad. The injured are undergoing treatment at two different hospitals," Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police, Nipun Agrawal told ANI.

Earlier today, a bus fell from the Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Pawan Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) informed that the reason behind the incident was the tyre explosion of the bus.

"The bus was coming from Noida to Ghaziabad carrying 7-8 passengers. It fell from the Bhatia Modh flyover due to a tyre explosion," he said.

The police said that around two two-wheelers got trapped under the bus when it fell from the flyover.

( With inputs from ANI )

