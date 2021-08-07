1 held for involvement in unauthorized procuring, selling of Railway e-tickets
By ANI | Published: August 7, 2021 05:06 AM2021-08-07T05:06:12+5:302021-08-07T05:15:07+5:30
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in South Western Railway nabbed one individual for being allegedly involved in unauthorized procuring and selling of railway e-tickets.
As per an official statement by the South Western railway yesterday, the railway protection force (RPF) nabbed one person, who was involved in unauthorized procuring and selling of railway e-tickets, on Thursday in Mysuru. 120 e-tickets worth over Rs one lakh, a computer and one mobile phone with a SIM card were seized from him.
A case has been registered by RPF, Mysuru. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor