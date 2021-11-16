1 killed, 7 injured in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident
Jammu, Nov 16 One person was killed and 7 others were injured in a road accident on Tuesday on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Police said two vehicles collided with each other inside the Nashri Tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.
"One person was killed on the spot and 7 others were injured. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Chenani area of Udhampur district.
"A case has been registered in this incident", police said.
