10 houses damaged after explosive material blasted off in West Godavari

Explosive material blasted off on Thursday in Rayakuduru village of West Godavari district, damaging 10 houses.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Veeranjaneyulu, the incident took place on Thursday night in Rayakuduru village, Veeravasaram Mandal.

"There are no casualties or injuries, except some property loss. Almost 10 houses are partially damaged due to the intensity of the blast," said the DSP.

Speaking about the cause of the explosion, DSP said, "One villager Borusu Suryanarayana has been doing firecrackers business in the village. He brought the raw materials from Rajahmundry and placed them in the storeroom. Accidentally that material blasted off."

"Case has been filed against the villager and further investigation is underway," he added.

Along with the DSP, Palakollu rural circle Inspector D Venkateswara Rao was also present at the accident site.

( With inputs from ANI )

