10 houses gutted in Kashmir's Gurez
By IANS | Published: December 1, 2021 11:42 AM2021-12-01T11:42:02+5:302021-12-01T11:55:07+5:30
Srinagar, Dec 1 Ten houses were gutted in a massive blaze on Wednesday in J&K's Gurez border sub-division of Bandipora district.
Administrative sources said the houses were gutted in a blaze in the Tulail area of Gurez sub-division.
"No loss of life has been reported in this fire incident. Relief teams have been rushed to the village. The cause of fire is being ascertained," administrative sources said.
