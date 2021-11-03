10-year-old stuck inside society's lift rescued after 50 minutes in Delhi

A shocking incident took place in Ghaziabad, close to the capital Delhi, on Monday. A 10-year-old boy was stuck in an elevator for 50 minutes. In the meantime, he tried desperately to get out of the elevator. But he did not succeed. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. Evan, who lives in the D Tower of the KW Shrishti Society in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, was on his way to the G Tower to meet his friends. The elevator closed as soon as Evan went to the 12th floor. He tried hard to get out of the elevator. After a while, he started choking. So he took off his clothes. This whole incident was captured on CCTV.

After much effort, Evan was able to get out. However, he has suffered a severe mental shock due to this incident. He is now afraid to use the elevator. In this case, Evan's father Gaurav Sharma lodged a complaint with the Nandgram Police Station against the company which was in charge of the maintenance of the lift. The matter will be investigated and further action will be taken, said Amit Kumar, in-charge of the police station.

As soon as the elevator got stuck, Evan tried to make contact with the help of intercom and alarm. But both systems were not working. No one was paying attention to the elevator's CCTV. Evan's father expressed his indignation at the unforgivable negligence of the society's supervision department. He said Evan's hand was injured in several places while trying to get out of the elevator.