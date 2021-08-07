100 nursing students in Karnataka's Hassan test positive for COVID-19

As many as 100 nursing students from two colleges in Hassan district in Karnataka tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

They were found positive in a test which was conducted after 21 nursing students from Kerala, who had come to Hassan for an exam, were found positive.

These 21 students from Kerala were among 48 who had come to Hassan to appear in the exam held on Thursday.

Twenty-four primary contacts of the 21 students have been quarantined and all of them have been given the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Dr Vijay, Health Taluk Officer, Hassan, said the students had come to Hassan to appear for the supplementary exam, which was held on July 26, in their college. They arrived in the district between July 17 and 21.

Officials said that the 100 nursing students from the two colleges are asymptomatic and have been admitted to the private COVID care centre in the district.

After students from Kerala tested positive, district health officials conducted test on over 900 students across nine nursing colleges in the district on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

