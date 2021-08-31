11 dead, 7 injured in road mishap in Rajasthan's Nagaur

11 persons were killed and seven were injured after a cruiser collided with a truck in the Nagaur city of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning.

"11 people were killed after a cruiser collided with a truck in Nagaur today morning in which seven others were seriously injured," said SHO, Shri Balaji Police Station, Nagaur.

"After getting information about the incident, the police and administration immediately reached the spot and the injured were rushed to the Hospital in Nokha, Bikaner," the police official said.

