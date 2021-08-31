11 live cartridges recovered from New Delhi Railway Station's parking

11 live cartridges were recovered from New Delhi Railway Station's parking lot on Tuesday, the police said.

According to Delhi Police, PCR staff found 11 live cartridges in the parking lot at Ajmeri Gate at New Delhi Railway Station.

"It is possible that the patrolling team of RPF might have dropped it inadvertently," says DCP Railway

The PCR then informed and submitted the cartridges to New Delhi Railway Station Police.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

