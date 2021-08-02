117 detained for involvement in illegal gambling, betting in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru on Monday detained 117 people for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling and cricket betting.

"During a search Rs 16 lakh was recovered from their possession at Malleshwaram and Devanahalli," CCB Bengaluru City said.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

