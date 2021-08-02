117 detained for involvement in illegal gambling, betting in Bengaluru
By ANI | Published: August 2, 2021 07:43 PM2021-08-02T19:43:15+5:302021-08-02T19:50:02+5:30
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru on Monday detained 117 people for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling and cricket betting.
"During a search Rs 16 lakh was recovered from their possession at Malleshwaram and Devanahalli," CCB Bengaluru City said.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
