1,177 officials, employees found absent from duty during surprise office inspections in Jammu division; salaries withheld

During surprise inspections of government offices conducted by all Deputy Commissioners in 10 districts of Jammu division on Tuesday morning, a total of 1,177 officials and employees were found unauthorisedly absent from duties.

The withdrawal of their salary for August has been withheld, and further action would be contemplated based on the reply submitted by these erring employees in the coming days, Divisional Commissioner Jammu said in a press release.

"The Deputy Commissioners of all 10 districts had constituted special teams comprising ADCs/ACR/SDMs and Tehsildars for random checking of around 41 offices. Some offices were even found locked during the inspections especially in District Rajouri and Samba," the release read.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu had been receiving several complaints from various quarters regarding absenteeism and lack of punctuality in offices for quite some time; upon which the inspections were carried out across the province.

"A total of around 773 government offices were inspected by the constituted teams from 10:30 am to 1 pm today. Deputy Commissioners themselves also inspected many offices. Show cause notices have been served on these absentee officials and employees," the release further added.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu has reiterated the stand of the Government that any kind of indiscipline, lack of punctuality and absenteeism shall not be tolerated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor