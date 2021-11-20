12 die due to floods in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, 30 missing

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have killed at least 12 people, injured nine and left 30 missing.

In Tamil Nadu, a house collapse killed four people, including four children and four women, and injured nine others. The accident took place in Piranampattu area of ​​Vellore district around 5.30 am on Friday, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expressed his grief over the accident and announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Schools have been closed in many districts due to heavy rains in the state since last week. The road was flooded up to the waist. While some families spent the night on the terrace of the house. The family of the deceased was living on the ground floor.



3 killed in Andhra Pradesh:

At least three people were killed and at least 30 others were missing in floods in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district on Friday. The dam burst, flooding the Cheyeru River and flooding several villages. The Swami Ananda temple in Nandalur was also submerged. Devotees gathered in the temple of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Kartik Purnima got stuck in the flood waters.